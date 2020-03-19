AP source: Jaguars dumping QB Nick Foles in trade to Bears

By MARK LONG

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) _ The Jacksonville Jaguars are trying to mitigate one of the costliest mistakes in franchise history. The Chicago Bears could benefit from the purge. The Jaguars agreed to trade quarterback Nick Foles to the Bears for a compensatory fourth-round draft pick. That’s according to a person familiar with the transaction. The person spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity. The Jaguars are dumping Foles a little more than a year after giving the 2018 Super Bowl MVP a four-year,. $88 million contract that included $50.125 million guaranteed. The Bears are getting a veteran to compete with Mitchell Trubisky.