The Brazos County health district announces another round of free coronavirus testing is coming to the Brazos County Expo.

Appointments for the tests, provided by the state, can be made 24 hours before the testing date by going online to txcovidtest.org or calling 512-883-2400.

Testing will take place from 8 a.m. until 5 p.m. on Tuesday, July 7 and Wednesday, July 8.

The health district has the following reminders:

· Testing is available for anyone above age 5.

· Appointments are highly encouraged to streamline the process.

· You do not have to be a resident of Brazos County to get tested.

· For more information about COVID-19 testing sites in Texas, visit texas.gov/covid19