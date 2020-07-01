Annual Brazos County Jail Inspection Includes An Inspection Of The Inspectors

The annual surprise inspection of the Brazos County jail also included an inspection of the inspectors.
Sheriff Chris Kirk’s weekly update to county commissioners included an assistant director of the Texas Jail Commission accompanied the inspector.
Kirk also reported the jail commission employees were joined by two members of the Texas Sunset Commission, which is auditing the jail commission.
Click below for comments from Chris Kirk during the June 30, 2020 Brazos County commission meeting:063020-Chris-Kirk.mp3