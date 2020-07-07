Brazos County Jail Passes Annual State Inspection That Included Additional Spectators

The Brazos County jail that’s been in operation for ten years has passed its tenth consecutive state inspection.

The normal two day inspection was extended by a day this year.

And joining the one state inspector was the state’s assistant director and members of the Texas Sunset Commission, which audits the commission on jail standards every 12 years.

The state inspection includes the 949 bed detention center, the county’s 128 bed low risk facility and the holding area on the first floor of the courthouse.

