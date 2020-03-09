All Three NBA Lonestar Teams Come Up Short

Augustin scores 24 as Magic rout slumping Rockets 126-106

By KRISTIE RIEKEN

HOUSTON (AP) _ D.J. Augustin scored 24 points off the bench, Aaron Gordon added 19 and the Orlando Magic got a 126-106 win over slumping Houston to hand the Rockets their fourth straight loss. The Rockets won six in a row before hitting this rough patch in which they haven’t just lost games but have looked out of sorts in losses to the Knicks, Clippers and Hornets before Sunday’s defeat. Houston’s four-game losing streak matches a season high.

Sabonis, Oladipo lead Pacers past Mavericks 112-109

By DAVE JACKSON

DALLAS (AP) _

Domantas Sabonis had 20 points and 17 rebounds, and Victor Oladipo scored the

game’s final six points as the Indiana Pacers beat the Dallas Mavericks 112-109.

Despite leading for most of the game, the Pacers found themselves down 109-104

with 3:14 to play but held the Mavericks scoreless the rest of the way. Doncic

scored 36 points and Tim Hardaway Jr., scored 20 of his 30 in the second half.

Drummond scores 28, Sexton 26 as Cavaliers down Spurs in OT

By TOM WITHERS

CLEVELAND (AP) _ Andre Drummond returned from a leg injury to score 28 points and add 17 rebounds and Kevin Love made a big 3-pointer in overtime to lift the Cleveland Cavaliers to a 132-129 win over the San Antonio Spurs. Drummond missed the past three games with a strained calf. He made a layup that Love followed with his 3 to put Cleveland up five. Collin Sexton added 26 points for the Cavs and Matthew Dellavedova had 14 and 11 assists. DeMar DeRozen scored 25 to lead the Spurs, who were again without center LaMarcus Aldridge. He has a shoulder injury.