Aggies Sign Transfer Jai Smith for 2020 Campaign

COLLEGE STATION, Texas – Texas A&M Soccer fortified its offensive arsenal with the addition of transfer Jai Smith, a forward who played at Seton Hall in 2019, head coach G Guerrieri announced Wednesday.

“We’re excited to have Jai in the Aggie Soccer family,” Guerrieri said. “She is a super addition to our team, bringing even more experience, danger and physicality to our attack.”

In her freshman season in 2019, Smith appeared in 14 games at Seton Hall, including six starts. She racked up 696 minutes for the Pirates, including four matches with over 60 minutes on the frontline.

Smith played her two years of development academy with Lamorinda Soccer Club under the tutelage of Coach Pedro Osario. She also played one year (2016-17) with DeAnza Force ECNL with Coach Andres Deza and two years with Mountain View Los Altos ECNL (2014-16) under former US Soccer standout Tiffeny Milbrett.

The Hayward, California, native earned Olympic Player Development spots in Cal North State and Region IV in 2014-15.

Prior to joining the year-round development academy at Lamorinda, Smith lettered two years at Head-Royce School, playing for Coach John Miottel. As a freshman, she tallied 10 goals and two assists and as a sophomore she racked up 12 goals and eight assists. She earned All-BCL First Team recognition both seasons.

A budding forerunner, Smith attended the DaVinci Mathematics & Leadership Camp at Cal-Berkeley in July 2015 and the Brown University Leadership Summer Academy in July 2016. She also served as an A Better Chance Scholar Ambassador at Head-Royce School and was active in the Black Student Union at Seton Hall.

