Aggies Hand No. 17 Auburn First Home Loss, 78-75

AUBURN, Ala. (AP) Josh Nebo scored 17 of his 19 points in the second half and Texas A&M survived a frenetic last-minute rally attempt to upset No. 17 Auburn 78-75 on Wednesday night.

Wendell Mitchell added 14 points and a key 3-pointer to help the Aggies (15-14, 9-8 Southeastern Conference) pick up their fifth league road win.

Samir Doughty scored 25 points for the Tigers (24-6, 11-6 Southeastern Conference), who wiped out most of a nine-point deficit over the final 46 seconds as Texas A&M struggled at the free-throw line.

J’Von McCormick buried a contested 3-pointer with 7.4 seconds left to make it 77-75. Savion Flagg made the second of two free throws before Danjel Purifoy’s potential tying 3-pointer at the buzzer bounced off the rim.

Texas A&M missed two free throws over the final 16 seconds, but otherwise did enough.

Auburn, a 12 1/2-point favorite, was trying to finish the season unbeaten at home for the first time since 1998-99. The Tigers have already secured a double bye in next week’s SEC Tournament in Nashville, Tennessee.

Nebo made 9 of 12 shots before fouling out with 1:42 remaining in the game. Jay Jay Chandler and Flagg scored 14 apiece for the Aggies, while Mitchell had seven rebounds and four assists.

Doughty made five 3-pointers and was 10 of 11 on free throws for Auburn. Austin Wiley scored 15 points before fouling out and Isaac Okoro also had 15.

Mitchell worked off most of the shot clock before burying a contested 3-pointer from the top of the key for a 75-67 lead with 1:13 left. Flagg made 1 of 2 free throws with 46 seconds left to push the lead to nine.

Purifoy then made a 3-pointer and stole the inbounds pass to keep Auburn alive. Doughty cut it to 76-72 on a pair of free throws with 20 seconds left.

There was drama early in the second half when officials called three technical fouls in a 17-second span.

Auburn coach Bruce Pearl and his assistant, son Steven, were both called for technicals protesting a foul call. The elder Pearl continued jawing at the official through much of a timeout.

Mitchell made all for foul shots four a 41-38 Aggies lead. Shortly thereafter, Texas A&M’s Chandler was called for a technical for flopping trying to draw a foul.

Texas A&M Men’s Basketball Postgame Notes

Texas A&M leads the all-time series, 11-5, and has won the last six games in Auburn dating back to 2006.

TEAM NOTES

The win marks the first victory over a ranked opponent on the road since the Aggies defeated No. 8 Auburn, 81-80, on Feb. 7, 2018. It also marked the first loss at home for the Tigers this season, who entered the game with a 16-0 ledger.

After trailing 12-1 after the first media timeout, the Aggies closed out the first half on a 32-14 run to lead, 33-26, at the half.

The Aggies shot 47.5% (28-59) from the floor, marking their seventh consecutive game in which they have shot 40%-or-better.

Texas A&M outscored Auburn off turnovers (13-11), in the paint (38-30), on fast breaks (15-6) and off the bench (16-6).

Texas A&M used the starting lineup combination of Andre Gordon , Savion Flagg , Wendell Mitchell , Emanuel Miller and Josh Nebo for the 15th time this season (8-7).

INDIVIDUAL NOTES

Josh Nebo paced the Maroon & White with 19 points, 17 of which came in the second half. In the final 20 minutes, Nebo was 8-9 from the floor. The senior has led the Aggies in scoring 12 times this season.

paced the Maroon & White with 19 points, 17 of which came in the second half. In the final 20 minutes, Nebo was 8-9 from the floor. The senior has led the Aggies in scoring 12 times this season. Wendell Mitchell tallied 14 points and hauled in a season high seven rebounds. The Rockdale, Texas, native has scored at least 12 points in nine of the last 11 games.

tallied 14 points and hauled in a season high seven rebounds. The Rockdale, Texas, native has scored at least 12 points in nine of the last 11 games. Jay Jay Chandler scored 14 points, the most he has had in SEC play and the highest since scoring 17 against ULM (11/11).

scored 14 points, the most he has had in SEC play and the highest since scoring 17 against ULM (11/11). Savion Flagg finished with 14 points, marking the seventh consecutive game that he has scored in double figures.

finished with 14 points, marking the seventh consecutive game that he has scored in double figures. Buzz Williams is 15-14 in his first season at Texas A&M and 268-169 in his 13 seasons as a head coach.

UP NEXT

The Aggies close out the regular season against Arkansas on Saturday at 3:30 p.m.

