Aggieland Humane Society Update on WTAW

Leiha White visits with WTAW’s Scott DeLucia about animal control operational changes, changes to the adoption process, the need for foster homes, and more during her visit on The Infomaniacs on Thursday, March 19, 2020.

Listen to “Aggieland Humane Society’s Leiha White on The Infomaniacs” on Spreaker.