Aggieland Humane Society Update on WTAW

Aggieland Humane Society Update on WTAWFeatured Stories, Interviews, Local News for Newsletter Thursday, March 19th, 2020
Leiha White visits with WTAW’s Scott DeLucia about animal control operational changes, changes to the adoption process, the need for foster homes, and more during her visit on The Infomaniacs on Thursday, March 19, 2020.
Listen to “Aggieland Humane Society’s Leiha White on The Infomaniacs” on Spreaker.
Posted by Chelsea Reber on Mar 19 2020.