@AggieFootball to Host Maroon & White Day Sponsored by CHI St. Joseph Health on Twitter and Instagram Saturday

COLLEGE STATION, Texas – @AggieFootball will host Maroon & White Day sponsored by CHI St. Joseph Health on Twitter and Instagram in conjunction with SEC Network’s re-air of Texas A&M Football’s 2019 Texas Bowl victory over Oklahoma State at 5 p.m. on Saturday.

Throughout the day on the @AggieFootball handles on Twitter and Instagram, the Aggies will feature a sort of “virtual home game” to provide fans with a taste of Aggieland from home. Fans will learn tailgate secrets from A&M’s defensive ends coach Terry Price , what goes into a pregame meal from A&M’s Performance Nutrition, plus insight from A&M student-athletes and coaches about the Aggies’ season-ending victory over the Cowboys and more.

Texas Bowl Re-Air | Saturday, April 18 | 5 p.m. | SEC Network

Game Recap | Dec. 27, 2019

Aggies Rally Past Pokes for Texas Bowl Win

HOUSTON — Kellen Mond ran for a career-high 117 yards and threw a touchdown pass as Texas A&M scored 24 straight points to overcome an early deficit and beat Oklahoma State 24-21 in the Texas Bowl on (Dec. 27, 2019). The win over Oklahoma State marked the 100th win of Texas A&M head coach Jimbo Fisher ‘s career.

Story courtesy of Texas A&M Athletics