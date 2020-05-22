Aggie Volleyball Finalizes Non-Conference Schedule

By: Marissa Avanzato, Texas A&M Athletics Communications

COLLEGE STATION, Texas – The Texas A&M volleyball team finalized the remainder of its non-conference matches for the 2020 volleyball season, head coach Bird Kuhn announced Friday.

The Aggies travel to San Marcos, Texas, to take on Texas State on Tuesday, Sept. 15. A&M has won the last 16 matches against the Bobcats, while also leading the all-time series 25-3. The Aggies hosted the Bobcats last season in the Texas A&M Invitational and won 3-1.

“Texas State will be an atmosphere we need to experience and be able to perform in,” Kuhn said. “We know the volleyball will be high level. It will come down to managing the emotions and energy of the environment. I’m looking forward to the growth of our team and what individual players will gain through these road experiences.”

One of the most storied rivalries in college sports is set for a reboot on Friday, Sept. 18 as Texas A&M welcomes the Texas Longhorns to Reed Arena. Both teams met in 2019 in Austin and despite falling 3-0, the Aggies put up a strong fight. The Aggies last welcomed the Longhorns to Reed Arena in 2017, with their last victory coming in 2010 at home.

“Hosting Texas back in Reed will be the ultimate home stage as we get closer to opening SEC play,” Kuhn said. “This is a long time in-state rivalry that I’m sure everyone is excited to see! Anytime you have two top-25 opponents, there is always hype around the event. Sprinkle in the history of these schools and it makes it that much better.”

The Aggies conclude non-conference action at the University of Pittsburgh on Tuesday, Sept. 22. Pitt finished the 2019 season ranked No. 11 in the AVCA Coaches Poll to conclude with a 30-2 overall record. The Panthers went 18-0 in the ACC and reached the second round of the NCAA Tournament before falling to Cincinnati. A&M and Pitt have met five times in program history, with the Aggies winning in four sets on Aug. 30, 2003.

“Going on the road to a top-25 program that will have one of the best home crowds, will certainly prepare us for SEC play,” Kuhn said. “This last preseason challenge will let us know where we are as a team. As a staff, our goal is always to make sure we prepare our team for conference play as well as provide them opportunities to find success. We believe this match is a solid way to wrap up our preseason.”

Through 12 non-conference matches, the Aggies face six opponents who reached the NCAA Tournament and four ranked opponents from the Final AVCA Coaches Poll.

Texas A&M finished the 2019 campaign with a 23-8 mark, making its 25th NCAA Tournament appearance, while reaching the Sweet 16 for the ninth time in program history. The Aggies return 11 letterwinners, including All-American Camille Conner and All-SEC Freshman team members Lauren Davis and Treyaunna Rush .

2020 Texas A&M Volleyball Schedule

Aug. 28 – vs. Pepperdine

Aug. 29 – at Hawai’i

Aug. 30 – vs. Portland State

Sept. 4 – vs. Houston

Sept. 4 – vs. Ohio State

Sept. 6 – vs. UCF

Sept. 11 – at Cal Poly

Sept. 12 – vs. Washington

Sept. 12 – vs. St. Mary’s

Sept. 15 – at Texas State

Sept. 18 – Texas

Sept. 22 – at Pitt