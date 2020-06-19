Aggie Football Coach Jimbo Fisher, Athletics Director Ross Bjork Visit with System Chancellor John Sharp

Aggie Football Coach Jimbo Fisher, Athletics Director Ross Bjork Visit with System Chancellor John SharpSports Friday, June 19th, 2020
Texas A&M Football Coach Jimbo Fisher and Athletics Director Ross Bjork visited with System Chancellor John Sharp last night as part of the Chancellor’s “COVID-19: The Texas A&M University System Responds” video series.
The episode, which also featured Aggie quarterback Kellen Mond and team doctors JP Bramhall and Ryan Pittsinger, was aired locally on KAMU-TV.
Short URL: http://wtaw.com/?p=139776
Posted by Zach Taylor on Jun 19 2020. Filed under Sports.