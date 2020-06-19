 LISTEN LIVE 
Home » Sports » Aggie Football Coach Jimbo Fisher, Athletics Director Ross Bjork Visit with System Chancellor John Sharp

Aggie Football Coach Jimbo Fisher, Athletics Director Ross Bjork Visit with System Chancellor John Sharp

Posted by Sports Friday, June 19th, 2020

Texas A&M Football Coach Jimbo Fisher and Athletics Director Ross Bjork visited with System Chancellor John Sharp last night as part of the Chancellor’s “COVID-19: The Texas A&M University System Responds” video series.

The episode, which also featured Aggie quarterback Kellen Mond and team doctors JP Bramhall and Ryan Pittsinger, was aired locally on KAMU-TV.

Short URL: http://wtaw.com/?p=139776

Posted by on Jun 19 2020. Filed under Sports.
Listen Live to WTAW 1620

© 2020 WTAW. All Rights Reserved. Log in -