Aggie Football Coach Fisher Gives COVID-19 PSA

Aggie Football Coach Fisher Gives COVID-19 PSASports Thursday, March 26th, 2020
Texas A&M head football coach Jimbo Fisher released a PSA via Twitter Wednesday, urging students and alumni to stay home amid the coronavirus outbreak.
“Do the right thing, stay at home, take care of each other, and let’s beat the hell out of COVID-19.”
A message from Coach Fisher to the #12thMan:#GigEm pic.twitter.com/HjVD5pSvlE
— Texas A&M Football (@AggieFootball) March 26, 2020
Fisher and the football team were supposed to be holding spring practice and gearing up for April 18th’s Maroon & White game, but that has been cancelled because of the COVID-19.
