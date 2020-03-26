 LISTEN LIVE 
Aggie Football Coach Fisher Gives COVID-19 PSA

Posted by Sports Thursday, March 26th, 2020

Texas A&M head football coach Jimbo Fisher released a PSA via Twitter Wednesday, urging students and alumni to stay home amid the coronavirus outbreak.

Fisher and the football team were supposed to be holding spring practice and gearing up for April 18th’s Maroon & White game, but that has been cancelled because of the COVID-19.

