Aggie Football Coach Fisher Gives COVID-19 PSA

Texas A&M head football coach Jimbo Fisher released a PSA via Twitter Wednesday, urging students and alumni to stay home amid the coronavirus outbreak.

“Do the right thing, stay at home, take care of each other, and let’s beat the hell out of COVID-19.”

A message from Coach Fisher to the #12thMan:#GigEm pic.twitter.com/HjVD5pSvlE

— Texas A&M Football (@AggieFootball) March 26, 2020