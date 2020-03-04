Aggie Baseball’s Wednesday Night Game vs. Abilene Christian Postponed

Aggie Baseball’s Wednesday Night Game vs. Abilene Christian PostponedSports Wednesday, March 4th, 2020
COLLEGE STATION, Texas – Wednesday evening’s baseball game between No. 24 Texas A&M and Abilene Christian has been postponed due to impending inclement weather forecast for the Brazos Valley.
A makeup date will be set at a later date.
A makeup date will be set at a later date.
Texas A&M’s next home action is Friday, March 6 when they host a three-game series against the New Mexico State Aggies.
Texas A&M's next home action is Friday, March 6 when they host a three-game series against the New Mexico State Aggies.
Posted by Zach Taylor on Mar 4 2020. Filed under Sports.