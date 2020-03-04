Aggie Baseball’s Wednesday Night Game vs. Abilene Christian Postponed

COLLEGE STATION, Texas – Wednesday evening’s baseball game between No. 24 Texas A&M and Abilene Christian has been postponed due to impending inclement weather forecast for the Brazos Valley.

A makeup date will be set at a later date.

For ticketing information contact the 12th Man Foundation Ticket Office at (888)-99-AGGIE [992-4443] or (979) 845-2311.

Texas A&M’s next home action is Friday, March 6 when they host a three-game series against the New Mexico State Aggies.

For a full schedule and to learn more about Texas A&M Baseball, log on to 12thMan.com and follow @AggieBaseball on Twitter.

