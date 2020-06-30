Time is running out to adopt or foster a dog to give shelters the room for the annual July 4th increase in animal shelter populations.

Leiha White at Aggieland Humane Society says the week after Independence Day generates the highest intake of new animals.

White also reminds dog owners to put their pets in crates towards the middle of the house.

And turn up the radio or other kind of sound in the background to help drown out fireworks.

A reminder that fireworks are illegal inside the city limits of College Station and Bryan.

Click below for comments from Leiha White, visiting with WTAW’s Scott DeLucia:

Listen to “Adopt or foster a dog to make room for annual July 4th increase in animal shelter populations” on Spreaker.