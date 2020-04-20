Accident Clean Up on Westbound Highway 21

Crews are cleaning up after a semi rolled over after hitting a cow in the westbound lane of SH 21 across from the RELLIS campus on Monday morning.

According to Bryan Police, the driver of the truck hauling lumber sustained minor injuries.

The crash took place around 4:45 a.m. and it is expected to take several hours to clear. All of westbound SH 21 could be shut down at times.