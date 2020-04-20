Accident Clean Up on Westbound Highway 21

Accident Clean Up on Westbound Highway 21Featured Stories, Local News for Newsletter, News Monday, April 20th, 2020
Crews are cleaning up after a semi rolled over after hitting a cow in the westbound lane of SH 21 across from the RELLIS campus on Monday morning.
According to Bryan Police, the driver of the truck hauling lumber sustained minor injuries.
The crash took place around 4:45 a.m. and it is expected to take several hours to clear. All of westbound SH 21 could be shut down at times.
Short URL: http://wtaw.com/?p=138697
Posted by Chelsea Reber on Apr 20 2020. Filed under Featured Stories, Local News for Newsletter, News.