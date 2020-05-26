Abbott Gives the Go-Ahead for Adult Recreational Sports to Begin Sunday

Texas Governor Greg Abbott has announced recreational sports programs for adults can resume starting Sunday, May 31st as part of “Phase II” of the state’s reopening.

Abbott posted a press release to his official Twitter account Tuesday afternoon.

Expanding additional services & activities that can open under Phase II. Water parks, recreational sport programs for adults, drivers education programs, & food-court dining areas within shopping malls can begin operations w/ limited occupancy this week. https://t.co/atWElk36P3 pic.twitter.com/0oGGuZGfbA — Gov. Greg Abbott (@GovAbbott) May 26, 2020

The announcement stipulates that no games or similar competitions can be held until June 15th.

Kelly Kelbly, Assistant Director of Parks & Recreation for the City of College Station, says the city will be looking to implement events this summer.

Meanwhile, Bryan has closed most of its summer activities, including adult softball, track & swimming lessons.

