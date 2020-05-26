 LISTEN LIVE 
Abbott Gives the Go-Ahead for Adult Recreational Sports to Begin Sunday

Posted by Sports Tuesday, May 26th, 2020

Texas Governor Greg Abbott has announced recreational sports programs for adults can resume starting Sunday, May 31st as part of “Phase II” of the state’s reopening.

Abbott posted a press release to his official Twitter account Tuesday afternoon.

The announcement stipulates that no games or similar competitions can be held until June 15th.

Kelly Kelbly, Assistant Director of Parks & Recreation for the City of College Station, says the city will be looking to implement events this summer.

Meanwhile, Bryan has closed most of its summer activities, including adult softball, track & swimming lessons.

