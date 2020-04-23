 LISTEN LIVE 
Home » Sports » 92-year-old Vin Scully hospitalized after fall at home

92-year-old Vin Scully hospitalized after fall at home

Posted by Sports Thursday, April 23rd, 2020

LOS ANGELES (AP) _ Retired Los Angeles Dodgers broadcaster Vin Scully has been hospitalized after falling at his Los Angeles-area home. The team says the 92-year-old is resting comfortably. He’s expected to be released soon. Scully jokes that he won’t be doing anymore “head-first sliding,” which he never liked. He retired after the 2016 season, ending a career in which he called Dodgers games for 67 years. He began in 1950 when the team was located in Brooklyn. He was inducted into the Baseball Hall of Fame in 1982.

Short URL: http://wtaw.com/?p=138766

Posted by on Apr 23 2020. Filed under Sports.
Listen Live to WTAW 1620

Let the community know how you’ve adjusted your operations due to the COVID-19 situation.

WTAW Cares - Business Update

© 2020 WTAW. All Rights Reserved. Log in

-