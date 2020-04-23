92-year-old Vin Scully hospitalized after fall at home

LOS ANGELES (AP) _ Retired Los Angeles Dodgers broadcaster Vin Scully has been hospitalized after falling at his Los Angeles-area home. The team says the 92-year-old is resting comfortably. He’s expected to be released soon. Scully jokes that he won’t be doing anymore “head-first sliding,” which he never liked. He retired after the 2016 season, ending a career in which he called Dodgers games for 67 years. He began in 1950 when the team was located in Brooklyn. He was inducted into the Baseball Hall of Fame in 1982.