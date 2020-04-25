3rd UPDATE: Missing College Station Teenager Is Found

For the second time in four days, College Station police report a teen who was reported missing April 16 has been found.

CSPD tweeted Saturday morning that 14 year old Karamiah Applin was located by police in the Denver, Colorado suburb of Greenwood Village.

Update April 23, 2020:

The day after College Station police report a teenager was found safe after disappearing on April 16, CSPD tweets the teen is still missing.

According to a CSPD tweet issued Thursday evening, a car taken by 14 year old Karamiah Applin has been found in Denver, Colorado.

Anyone who has seen Applin is asked to call Denver police at 720-913-2000 or the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children at 1-800-843-5678 (1-800-THE-LOST).

Update April 22, 2020:

College Station police confirm Applin was found safe.

Original story, April 16 2020:

College Station police report a 14 year-old girl is missing.

According to a CSPD tweet, Karamiah Applin was last seen around 1:45 a.m. on Thursday. She left in a silver Nissan Altima and might be headed to Abilene.

Karamiah has been entered into the missing persons database.

She is believed to have taken the car without permission. The car has been entered as stolen.