300th B/CS Habitat For Humanity Home Is The First Outside The City Limits And The First Built On Homeowner’s Land

The next home to be built by Bryan/College Station’s Habitat For Humanity marks three milestones.

Development director Carl Orozco says it’s the 300th home, the first to be built outside the city limits, and the first to be built on the homeowner’s land.

The public is invited on Saturday to watch the start of the new home, northeast of Bryan off FM 2223 at 3386 Fisher Ranch Road. The wall raising is at 8 a.m. and the tresses will be added at 1 p.m.

Additionally, those interested in owning an affordable home are invited to attend Habitat’s next informational meeting on Friday, March 6. The English meeting starts at 6 p.m. and the Spanish meeting starts at 7 p.m.

Click below for comments from Carl Orozco, visiting with WTAW’s Bill Oliver.

Listen to “300th B/CS Habitat For Humanity home is the first outside the city limits and the first built on homeowner's land” on Spreaker.

Share this article: