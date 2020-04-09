2nd UPDATE: Brazos County’s CEOC Revises Request For Donations Of Personal Protective Equipment

2nd UPDATE, April 9 2020:

The Brazos Community Emergency Operations Center (CEOC) is now asking for donations of hand-sewn masks.

The CEOC is relaying the request from the Brazos Valley Regional Advisory Council, which is asking for 3,000 non-medical masks as a contingency should approved medical masks become unavailable.

Click HERE for more information from the CDC about making non-medical masks.

Click HERE to read and download the request from the Brazos CEOC.

UPDATE, April 3 2020:

As officials in the Brazos Valley continue to respond to COVID-19, it is clear that our medical personnel and first responders need access to more Personal Protective Equipment (PPE). This is crucial to keep them safe, allowing them to continue serving the community.

People in this region are known for coming together to help in times of need. This is no different. If anyone has PPE they can donate, there is now a way to do so.

Items being accepted:

● Face Shields

● Nitrile Gloves; any size

● Exam Gloves; any size

● Impermeable Coverall without hood; any size

● Eye Goggles or equivalent

● Shoe Covers/booties (disposable); any size

● N95 Masks or equivalent

● Surgical/Isolation Gowns; any size

● Surgical Masks; Standard Procedure

● Hand sanitizer; pump

● Disinfecting wipes

At this time, we are only accepting manufactured items and are not able to accept handmade masks or other supplies.

Donations can be made to the following locations:

Effective 8 a.m. Friday, April 3rd, the new drop off site for large donations of medical equipment will be the Brazos County Exposition Complex, 5827 Leonard Road, Bryan, TX 77807 . Contact for drop-offs: Charles Wendt 979-446-9800.

Delivery of small quantities Monday through Friday, 8:00 a.m.- 5:00 p.m. BVCOG 3991 E. 29th Street Bryan, TX 77802 979-595-2801, x2060 Jeremy Oliver, Homeland Security Planner