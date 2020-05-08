26 Local Bar Owners Ask The Governor To Let Them Reopen

Governor Abbott says he wants to hear from bar owners about how to reopen. 26 local bar owners have done that.

Aaron Cohen, co-owner of The Angry Elephant in College Station, discusses why they should be allowed to reopen, their appeals to the governor’s office, the safety precautions they are taking, and more during his visit on The Infomaniacs on Friday, May 8, 2020.

Listen to “Local Bar Owner Aaron Cohen discusses efforts to reopen” on Spreaker.