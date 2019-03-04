Aggie Men’s Hoops Knocks Off Vanderbilt on Senior Day

0 SHARES Share Tweet

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (AP) — Savion Flagg scored a game-high 22 points as Texas A&M defeated Vanderbilt 64-57 on Saturday in Reed Arena.

The Aggies (13-15, 6-10 Southeastern) have won five of their last seven league games, while the Commodores (9-20, 0-16) have lost 17 consecutive games, including 16 in the SEC.

The Aggies led 55-53 with 3:06 remaining when Christian Mekowulu made one-of-two free throws to give A&M a three-point lead. Vanderbilt’s Yanni Wetzell quickly responded with a dunk with 2:48 left.

Undaunted, Flagg scored the next two baskets on layups to push A&M to an insurmountable 60-55 lead with 1:28 remaining. Mekowulu added 19 points for the Aggies and Flagg and Mekowulu each grabbed 12 rebounds, the game high.

Wetzell led the Commodores with 15 points. Vanderbilt took an 11-0 lead a little more than three minutes into the game. The Aggies never led in the first half but managed to slice the Commodores’ lead to one on two occasions a few minutes prior to halftime.

Mekowulu missed all five of his free-throw attempts in the first half but rebounded to make 5 of 6 in the second half.

Texas A&M Basketball Postgame Notes

Texas A&M 64, Vanderbilt 57

Reed Arena (College Station, Texas)

ABOUT THE GAME

The Aggies moved to 13-15 on the year, 6-10 in SEC play after topping Vanderbilt, 64-57, Saturday evening.

It was a slow start for A&M as Vanderbilt pulled away early, but Jay Jay Chandler drew two charges with under 10 minutes remaining in the first half that helped spark at 9-0 run for the Aggies.

drew two charges with under 10 minutes remaining in the first half that helped spark at 9-0 run for the Aggies. A&M got back within four at the break, 29-25, but Christian Mekowulu quickly erased the deficit as he scored the first four points of the new half.

quickly erased the deficit as he scored the first four points of the new half. A three from Savion Flagg just over three minutes into the second half gave the Aggies their first lead of the game, and despite Vanderbilt staying within two possession much of the way, A&M never trailed again.

TEAM NOTES

INDIVIDUAL NOTES

Sophomore Savion Flagg led the Aggies in scoring and rebounding for the fourth time in the last five games after a 22-point, 12-rebound effort against the Commodores. This was his fourth double-double of the season.

led the Aggies in scoring and rebounding for the fourth time in the last five games after a 22-point, 12-rebound effort against the Commodores. This was his fourth double-double of the season. Graduate student Christian Mekowulu recorded his third double-double of the season with 19 points and 12 rebounds in the victory.

recorded his third double-double of the season with 19 points and 12 rebounds in the victory. Junior Wendell Mitchell reached double figures for the eighth time in the last nine games as he added 13 points.

reached double figures for the eighth time in the last nine games as he added 13 points. Billy Kennedy is now 150-113 in his eight-year tenure at Texas A&M and 361-292 in his 21 seasons as a head coach.

UP NEXT

The Aggies will remain at home for their final regular season game of the year at Reed as they host South Carolina on Tuesday, March 5. Tip is set for 6 p.m. and tickets can be purchased here.

Story courtesy of Texas A&M Athletics