Houston hires coach Dana Holgorsen away from West Virginia

Houston hires coach Dana Holgorsen away from West Virginia

Posted by Sports Thursday, January 3rd, 2019

By RALPH D. RUSSO

Houston has hired West Virginia’s Dana Holgorsen as its coach, ending his eight-year run with the Mountaineers.

Holgorsen was 61-41 and 33-30 in the Big 12 as he helped guide West Virginia through the transition from the Big East. Now he is returning to the former Big East. Houston competes in the American Athletic Conference, which was formed from the remnants of Big East football after it was torn apart by realignment earlier this decade.

Holgorsen spent two seasons as Houston’s offensive coordinator in 2008-09, when it was in Conference USA, before serving a season in the same position under Mike Gundy at Oklahoma State in 2010.

Houston fired coach Major Applewhite Sunday after a rocky two seasons in which he went 15-10.

Posted by on Jan 3 2019.
