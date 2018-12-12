Texas A&M’s Mann, Sternberger & Williams Named Sporting News All-Americans

COLLEGE STATION – Texas A&M Football was well represented on the Sporting News All-American team released Tuesday Morning. Three Aggies earned recognition as Braden Mann and Jace Sternberger garnered first team honors and Trayveon Williams received second team distinction.

Mann currently leads the FBS with a 51.15 punting average and is nearly a yard ahead of LSU’s Chad Kessler’s NCAA and SEC record mark of 50.28 set in 1997. The Ray Guy Award winner has already set two NCAA records as he broke the single-game gross punt average mark at 60.8 on five boots at No. 1 Alabama and has unleashed 14 60-yard punts, shattering Wake Forest’s Ryan Plackemeier’s record set in 2005.

Sternberger leads the country in receiving yards (804) and touchdowns (10) by a tight end, and is the Aggies’ leading receiver with 47 receptions. The Kingfisher, Okla., native set the Texas A&M school record for most touchdowns by a tight end in a single season and currently ranks tied for sixth all-time on the Aggies’ single-season list.

Williams leads the SEC in rushing (1,524), all-purpose yards (1,802) and touchdowns (16). The junior has posted eight games with 100-or-more yards including two games with at least 200 yards. Williams became the fifth Aggie to eclipse the 1,000-yard mark twice in his career and his 1,524 rushing yards ranks third all-time in Texas A&M school history. He ended the regular season on a tear averaging 175.0 yards per game with 7 touchdowns in the final four games.

Texas A&M returns to action December 31 at 6:30 p.m. as the Aggies take on North Carolina State at the TaxSlayer Gator Bowl in Jacksonville, Fla. Tickets for the game can be purchased online at www.12thMan.com/bowltickets.

Story courtesy of Texas A&M Athletics