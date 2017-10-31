Home » Featured Stories, Interviews, News » United Way Of The Brazos Valley Update

United Way Of The Brazos Valley Update

Posted by Featured Stories, Interviews, News Tuesday, October 31st, 2017

United Way of the Brazos Valley president Alison Prince visits with Bill Oliver about the October 31 deadline for state employees to participate in the state employees charitable campaign and the timeline for agencies in the UWBV service area to apply for community impact grants.

103017-United-Way-of-the-Brazos-Valley-update.mp3

Posted by on Oct 31 2017.

