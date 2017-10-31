United Way Of The Brazos Valley UpdateFeatured Stories, Interviews, News Tuesday, October 31st, 2017
United Way of the Brazos Valley president Alison Prince visits with Bill Oliver about the October 31 deadline for state employees to participate in the state employees charitable campaign and the timeline for agencies in the UWBV service area to apply for community impact grants.103017-United-Way-of-the-Brazos-Valley-update.mp3
