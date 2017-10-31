Texas A&M Returns To The Research Valley Partnership

The Research Valley Partnership (RVP) economic development agency has announced the return of Texas A&M as a member.

In a joint statement, president Michael Young says the decision follows the university’s creation of a school of innovation and what he says is the evolution of the RVP’s leadership and vision.

The RVP’s new president, Matt Prochaska, says the university’s participation will have a direct impact on the projects they are working on, and will make it easier to recruit and retain top quality industry leaders.

There will be two A&M representatives on the RVP board. One is the dean of the innovation school, Dr. Andrew Morriss. The other is associate vice president for external affairs Chad Wooten.

A&M’s financial contribution is the same as the other members…who are Brazos County and the cities of College Station and Bryan. The $350,000 dollar commitment is up from $16,000 when A&M left the agency a year and a half ago.

News release from the Research Valley Partnership:

The Research Valley Partnership, the regional economic development corporation, today announced a strategic collaboration with Texas A&M University as they join Brazos County, the City of Bryan, and the City of College Station, in becoming the most recent member of the Partnership.

In re-engaging Texas A&M’s commitment to the Partnership, Michael K. Young, President of Texas A&M University, noted that the University has undergone several months of review of the university’s structure and strengths, resulting in the initiation of the School of Innovation – or I-School, which will serve as a cross-disciplinary, cross University platform for solving real problems and provide solutions to the community, our state, nation and world. Dr. Andrew Morriss will serve as both inaugural dean and vice president for economic development for the university.

The opportunity to review our university commitments and capabilities in innovation, knowledge transfer and economic development, both locally and around the state, has been important to taking the next step as a leading tier one research institution”, offered Michael K. Young President of Texas A&M University. “The timing of our structure change aligns well with the evolution of the RVP’s leadership and vision. I am proud to join Mayor Nelson, Mayor Mooney, Judge Peters and the people of the Brazos Valley in making an investment in this shared vision for improving quality of life and future employment opportunities in the region.”

Texas A&M University and the Partnership are charting a course that leverages additional investment and industry relationships to establish a more integrated effort of attracting and retaining businesses to one of the fastest growing regions in the country.

“The University joining the Partnership is a symbol of President Michael Young’s ingenuity and desire to help the community grow,” said Casey Oldham, Chairman of the Research Valley Partnership’s Board of Directors. “Our work will now leverage all community partners in aggressively accelerating job growth in our pursuit of increasing the region’s competitive advantage. Today, the Partnership becomes a broader collaborative for all stakeholders engaged in economic development.”

With the creation of Texas A&M’s new School of Innovation under the direction of Dr. Andrew Morriss, Dean and Vice President for Economic Development, the Partnership will add an essential resource in cultivating the innovation ecosystem. “Texas A&M’s variety of offerings in entrepreneurial learning for students, engagement with former students and the technology transfer services for faculty have been supported throughout the years by RVP, including sponsorship of high impact programs like Startup Aggieland and Aggie 100.” said Dean Andy Morriss. “Through

new vision by both organizations we now have the opportunity to broaden this engagement and seek even greater return on investment for our university and our community.”

Texas A&M University has designated Dean Morriss and Chad Wootton, Associate Vice President for External Affairs as its representatives to join the Partnership’s Board of Directors in setting the long-term vision and direction of the organization.

Bringing Texas A&M University onto the Board as full members is a pivotal next step for our community,” said Matt Prochaska, President and CEO of the Research Valley Partnership. “With the University working in unison with community leaders, our value proposition could not be stronger. Texas A&M University’s engagement will have a direct impact on the projects we are working on, and will make it easier to recruit and retain top quality industry leaders, that will change the landscape for research, development, commercialization, and knowledge transfer in the Brazos Valley.”