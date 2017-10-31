Changes In Bryan ISD Bus And Class Schedules Starts After Christmas Break

Bryan school district administrators have informed the school board changes to bus routes and class schedules starting after Christmas break.

Instead of transportation hubs, there will be two fleets of buses getting students from home to school and back.

Superintendent Christie Whitbeck says the decision to starting kindergarten through sixth grade campuses before seven through 12th campuses followed meetings with various constituencies.

Communications director Brandon Webb, who led one of eight subcommittees and led Monday’s presentation to the school board, says the goal is to keep this schedule through the 2018-19 school year.

Click below to hear comments from Christie Whitbeck and Brandon Webb.

Click HERE to read and download the presentation given at the Bryan ISD school board meeting October 30, 2017.

Click HERE to be directed to more information from Bryan ISD.