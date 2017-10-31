Arrests On Charges Of Damaging A Hospital ER, Arson, Stabbing, And Illegal Driving

More than $20,000 dollars in damage at CHI St. Joseph’s regional medical center was caused by a man in a crawl space above ceilings in the emergency room. According to the Bryan police, 36 year old Andrew Guedea of Bryan was in the E-R for treatment of smoke inhalation from a fire last Friday morning at the Relax Inn motel on Highway 21. According to online jail records, Guedea was arrested for felony criminal mischief at the hospital, along with arson and resisting arrest. It is Guedea’s fourth arrest since February and the 22nd time he’s been booked in the Brazos County jail since 1998.

A Bryan man was taken to the Brazos County jail for the sixth time in less two years and the third time since February. 26 year old Marcellious McGee was picked up by Bryan police, according to the arrest report, began when an officer stopped a car with no front license plate or registration sticker. McGee is accused of possessing a small amount of marijuana. Officers seized almost $4,200 dollars in cash. According to the arrest report, McGee’s driving record includes 28 active suspensions.

Bryan police report a woman driving with 29 active suspensions on her license was arrested after she was stopped because her car had a brake light that didn’t work. 33 year old Marjorie Zarate is out of jail on bond following her arrest for driving without a license with prior convictions.

A College Station woman was taken to jail after she was arrested on a charge of stabbing her nephew in her apartment. According to the arrest report from College Station police, 43 year old Malinda Holmes said she used a folding knife with a three inch blade in self-defense. Investigating officers believe Holmes’s story is not consistent with the wounds received by the man, which included cuts to his neck and right bicep. The arrest report made no reference to medical treatment being given or requested. Holmes and the man had been arguing after she told him to move out, but he could not pack all of his property at once.