Man Struck by a Train

College Station police are investigating a person getting struck by a train Sunday night near the intersection of Cain Road and Wellborn Road.

According to a CSPD news release, the intersection was closed for several hours after the collision occurred around 9:30 p.m.

The 50 year-old man was taken to a local hospital with life threatening injuries. No other details have been release.

CSPD is still investigating, but does believe the incident was an accident.

