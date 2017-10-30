Man Struck by a Train

Man Struck by a TrainFeatured Stories, News Monday, October 30th, 2017
College Station police are investigating a person getting struck by a train Sunday night near the intersection of Cain Road and Wellborn Road.
According to a CSPD news release, the intersection was closed for several hours after the collision occurred around 9:30 p.m.
The 50 year-old man was taken to a local hospital with life threatening injuries. No other details have been release.
CSPD is still investigating, but does believe the incident was an accident.
Posted by Chelsea Reber on Oct 30 2017. Filed under Featured Stories, News.