Caldwell Man Headed To Prison For Leading A High Speed Chase Has More Pending Charges

A Brazos County district court jury has convicted a Caldwell man of evading arrest from DPS troopers in July of last year, then sentenced him to 20 years in prison.

According to the district attorney’s office, 52 year old James Biscamp drove through Burleson and Brazos counties at speeds at over 95 miles per hour.

There was testimony that Biscamp ran multiple stoplights and stop signs, damaged a DPS patrol car, and other motorists having to take evasive action along the way.

During sentencing, jurors heard about a second chase where Biscamp drove more than 100 miles an hour and forced at least one vehicle off the road in Burleson County.

While spending the last eight months in the Brazos County jail, online records show Biscamp has served time for 11 cases in Burleson County.

The DA’s office says Biscamp is not eligible for parole for ten years.

And he has not gone to trial yet on three other charges from last year’s incident…aggravated assault against a public servant, drug possession, and trying to hide methamphetamine.

News release from the Brazos County district attorney’s office:

James Biscamp, 52, was sentenced to 20 years in prison Wednesday for Evading in a Vehicle.

On July 2, 2016, Biscamp was stopped on FM 60 by a DPS trooper for speeding. During the stop, the trooper learned that Biscamp’s license was expired and that he had multiple open warrants.

The trooper also saw drugs and drug paraphernalia near Biscamp, who was alone in the vehicle.

When he was asked to step out of the vehicle, Biscamp sped off and attempted to evade the trooper.

The ensuing pursuit involved troopers from Burleson and Brazos counties, as well as assistance from Bryan Police.

As he evaded, Biscamp drove at speeds in excess of 95 mph, disregarded multiple stop signs and stop lights, and drove the wrong way onto Harvey Mitchell Parkway.

Biscamp struck a DPS vehicle while evading, and multiple other drivers were able to narrowly avoid being struck by Biscamp.

A DPS trooper was eventually able to disable two tires on Biscamp’s vehicle. Despite his disable tires, Biscamp continued to evade, driving through a residential backyard and into a grove of trees.

He attempted to evade on foot, but was found in a neighboring yard attempting to hide beneath a tree.

Methamphetamine, marijuana, and drug paraphernalia were later found in Biscamp’s vehicle.

At trial, jurors heard from DPS troopers involved in the pursuit as well as the resident whose yard Biscamp had driven through, who told the jury that he was hosting a BBQ at his house that night.

Jurors found Biscamp guilty, and also found that he used his vehicle as a deadly weapon.

During the punishment phase, prosecutors presented evidence to the jury that six months later Biscamp again evaded in a vehicle. A Caldwell Police officer testified that he attempted to stop Biscamp for expired registration and observed him either strike or push his passenger before speeding away.

As he evaded, Biscamp again drove at speeds nearing 100 mph, drove on the wrong side of the road, and forced at least one other vehicle off of the road.

After driving down several country roads, private roads, and through a hay field, Biscamp was forced to stop when he wedged his truck in a cluster of yaupon. After having to continue their pursuit on foot, officers were able to locate Biscamp several minutes later hiding under a tree.

The jury also heard that Biscamp has a prior conviction for Evading with a Vehicle, and multiple convictions for Delivery of a Controlled Substance, DWI, Forgery, and Driving While License Invalid.

Evading in a Vehicle is a third degree felony, but due to his criminal history the charge was enhanced to a second degree felony, which increased the range of punishment to 20 years.

Biscamp must serve at least half of his sentence before he becomes eligible for parole.