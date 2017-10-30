Brazos County Property Owners Should Have Their Tax Bills By Now

A week later than usual, the Brazos County tax assessor-collectors office has made its mass mailing of property tax bills.

Tax assessor-collector Kristy Roe says the delay in sending 109,000 statements was due to this month’s Bryan school district special election.

There were no changes to the design of the statement.

The payment deadline is January 31st, 2018.

More information is online at brazostaxdot.org.

From Brazos County tax assessor-collector Kristy Roe:

Over 109,000 property tax bills are expected to be mailed to Brazos County property owners this coming week according to Brazos County Tax Assessor-Collector Kristeen Roe. The mass mailing of tax statements has been delayed by just over a week due to the need to wait for the final results of the recent Tax Ratification Election for Bryan ISD. The Tax Office provides consolidated tax billing for all properties located within Brazos County. Your tax bill will include the taxes for a combination of taxing jurisdictions.

It is important for property owners to review their bill to make sure it is the correct property, and any exemptions or special appraisals are included. Taxpayers that have several properties should verify that they have received a statement for each property they own. Failure to receive a bill does not release or lessen a taxpayers’ liability for the tax or penalty and interest for late payment. The tax statement design is the same as before, and taxpayers should refer to the payment information and options listed on the reverse side. The deadline for 2017 property tax payment is January 31, 2018.

2017 tax year information is already available on the Brazos County Tax Office website at www.brazostax.org. Records can be searched by name, address, account number or DBA. Links are available from the website to Chase Pay Connexion for internet payment of taxes by debit card, credit card or e-check. Convenience fees apply for these services. The fee amounts are made available to the taxpayer prior to completing the transaction. Credit card payment of taxes can also be made over the telephone by dialing 1-844-550-8208.

Tax payments can also be mailed or made in person at the Brazos County Tax office located at 4151 County Park Ct., Bryan, TX, 77802. A drop box is available in the lobby of the tax office for payments by check or money order for those who don’t wish to wait for a receipt.

Taxpayers may want to take advantage of the drive through windows when paying their taxes. Tax statements or property ID numbers for each property will be required to pay at the drive through window, and the number of accounts to be paid is limited to no more than 10 per customer. The drive through lanes are for simple, limited transactions. Taxpayers with large numbers of transactions or questions should take advantage of our lobby services.

A secure payment drop safe is located on the east side of the building in drive through lane number 1. Taxpayers should exit their vehicle and insert payments at the top of the unit. The drop safe does not accept large envelopes. All payments are removed at the end of the business day, and any payments dropped after 5:00 PM are considered and credited as next day payments.

For additional information please contact the Property Tax Department of the Brazos County Tax Office at 979-775-9930.