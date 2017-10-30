Astros outlast and outslug Dodgers

HOUSTON (AP) _ Five home runs weren’t enough for the Houston Astros to take a three-games-to-two lead in the World Series, but an RBI single did the trick.

Alex Bregman’s two-out single in the bottom of the 10th scored pinch-runner Derek Fisher as the Astros outlasted the Dodgers 13-12. Losing pitcher Kenley Jansen was one out from retiring the Astros in the 10th until he hit Brian McCann with a pitch and walked Springer. Bregman put the finishing touches on a wild game in which the two teams combined for seven home runs, bringing their total to a World Series-record 22.

The Astros and Dodgers also combined to blow three leads of three runs or more. Jose Altuve and Yuli Gurriel each hit game-tying, three-run homers before George Springer and Carlos Correa connected in a four-run seventh that put the Astros ahead 11-8. A Brian McCann home run allowed Houston to carry a 12-9 lead into the ninth, but Yasiel Puig launched a two-run shot and Chris Taylor added a two-out, two-strike RBI single to force extra innings.

It was billed as a pitchers’ duel, but neither Dallas Keuchel nor Clayton Kershaw lasted five innings. Keuchel was pulled in the fourth trailing 4-0 after yielding three earned runs and five hits. Kershaw was tagged for six runs over 4 2/3 innings.

Winning pitcher Joe Musgrove worked a scoreless 10th to help the Astros get within one victory of their first World Series title.

Game 6 is Tuesday in Los Angeles. Justin Verlander is expected to start for the Astros. The Dodgers haven’t named their starter.