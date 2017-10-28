Home » Sports » Texas A&M trails Mississippi State, 14-0 at half-time

Texas A&M trails Mississippi State, 14-0 at half-time

Posted by Sports Saturday, October 28th, 2017

Short URL: http://wtaw.com/?p=120000

Posted by on Oct 28 2017. Filed under Sports.

© 2017 WTAW. All Rights Reserved. Log in

-