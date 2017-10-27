Governor Abbott Names A Grimes County District Attorney

From Governor Abbott’s office:

Governor Greg Abbott has appointed Andria Bender as District Attorney for the 506th Judicial District in Grimes County for a term set to expire December 31, 2018, or until her successor shall be duly elected and qualified.

Andria Bender of Richards is an assistant district attorney for the Walker County Criminal District Attorney’s Office, and she previously served as the First Assistant District Attorney of Grimes County for 15 years.

She is a member of the Walker County Bar Association and the State Bar of Texas and its Criminal Justice Section.

Additionally, she is a board member of the Northampton Cudas Swim Team and a booster supporter of the Swim Streamline Swim Team.

Bender received a Bachelor of Science from Lamar University and a Juris Doctor degree from South Texas College of Law.