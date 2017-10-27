First Of Two Special Corps Of Cadets Marches Is Saturday

Those attending Saturday’s Texas A&M home football game are being advised about a change in the location of the Corps of Cadets march in to Kyle Field.

Commandant Joe Ramirez says it’s the first time they’ve gone to west campus, where thousands gather to tailgate.

The Corps will step off from the Quad Saturday afternoon at 4:20. Refer to the map below for the route.

Texas A&M Transportation Services has also adjusted west campus parking availability. Refer to their map below for details.

And before the Aggies last home game on Veterans Day, the Cadets will do a special review on Simpson Drill Field to honor veterans.

Click below for comments from Commandant Joe Ramirez.

From the Corps of Cadets website:

This Saturday, the Corps of Cadets will conduct its first ever March-In to West Campus.

The Corps will step off from the Quad at 4:20 PM, march down Joe Routt Blvd in front of the Memorial Student Center, march to “Pickard’s Pass” near the stadium (the tunnel that connects main campus and West Campus), then once through the tunnel, turn left toward the Recreation Center, march down the street between the Recreation Center and the West Campus Garage, turn left at Olsen Blvd, then march around Reed Arena, back to Pickard’s Pass, and then back to the Quad.

The Reviewing Stand will be positioned on Olsen Blvd, between the Recreation Center and Reed Arena. A map of the route of march is attached.

We are excited about the opportunity for the Corps of Cadets to march to West Campus for the first time, where literally thousands conduct their tailgates.

This will be the first opportunity we have had to conduct a Corps March-In to West Campus, and we look forward to showcasing our cadets to all the Aggies tailgating out there!

The weather is supposed to be great, and we look forward to seeing everyone on both Main Campus and West Campus this weekend for the Corps March-In to West Campus!

God Bless our Corps of Cadets! Beat the Hell Outta Mississippi State!