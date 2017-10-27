Busy CS Intersection Closed By Crash Involving CSISD School Bus

Busy CS Intersection Closed By Crash Involving CSISD School BusFeatured Stories, News Friday, October 27th, 2017
College Station police closed the intersection of Rock Prairie and Longmire Friday morning following a crash that involved a College Station ISD school bus.
A CSISD spokesman says no one aboard the bus was injured. Students were transferred to another bus to continue their ride to school.
CSPD has not released circumstances of the crash, which was reported shortly after 8 a.m.
