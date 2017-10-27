Bryan Police Investigating a Shooting

Bryan Police are investigating a shooting Thursday night at the Colony Village Apartments on Finfeather.

According to a BPD news release, several people were at one of the apartments when several others arrived and an argument between the two parties escalated to multiple shots being fired.

A 27 year-old man who was shot was dropped off at a hospital and is listed in stable but critical condition.

People in the vehicle immediately left after dropping the victim off and all parties involved fled the scene before police arrived.

Several apartments received damage from the gunfire, but no other injuries have been reported.

The Bryan Police Department is asking anyone with information to contact the Criminal Investigation Division at 979-209-5300 or Crime Stoppers at 979-775-TIPS (8477).