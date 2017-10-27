Arrests For Injury To A Child, Unauthorized Use Of A Car, And Disorderly Conduct Road Rage

The mother of a nine year old boy is accused of not getting medical assistance for her son. According to the arrest report from the Brazos County sheriff’s office, 31 year old Kimberly Payne of suburban Bryan told a family member she did not have the money to pay to treat her son’s broken collarbone after he fell off a motorized two wheel bicycle. Payne is out of jail on bond after her arrest on a charge of injury to a child.

A Bryan woman awaiting trial on charges that include setting fire to a car in downtown Bryan last year is back in jail. 37 year old Belle Anne Gates was arrested by College Station police Wednesday morning on a charge of stealing her ex-boyfriend’s car. According to the arrest report, the Mercedes was found in a ditch near the intersection of Wellborn and Barron Roads. The owner of the car is also the victim in a family violence assault case that Gates is also awaiting a trial. The trial includes a third charge of evading arrest from a CSPD officer.

College Station police arrest an Oklahoma man after two women say they were the victims of road rage Tuesday afternoon on the freeway. 50 year old Darrel Lynn Armstrong is accused of tailgating the victims in a three-ton pickup near a construction zone. Then as the victims were being passed, Armstrong is accused of lowering a window and pointing a handgun at the women. According to the arrest report, Armstrong did not offer any alternative explanation to what happened. That led to his arrest for disorderly conduct. He is out of jail after posting bond.