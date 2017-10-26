Texas A&M System Board Of Regents Meeting Recap

The fall meeting of the Texas A&M system board of regents, which is usually in November, was held last week in order to participate in activities at Tarleton State, which is celebrating the centennial year of being a founding member of the system along with the flagship institution in College Station.

Students at Texas A&M system schools not on a guaranteed rate plan will be paying more during the next two years. The board of regents passed higher tuition and fee schedules for the next two years. Bill Mahomes of Dallas was the only member of the majority vote to speak. There was one no vote, from Tony Buzbee of Houston. There were no speakers during the public hearing preceding the vote.

Regents approved the creation of another new program at the Bush School of Government. The Center for Nonprofits and Philanthropy, according to background information submitted by president Michael Young, would serve as a hub for students and faculty across campus who work on and with nonprofit organizations. Funding would come from a $450,000 dollar private gift and the Bush school contributing $150,000 a year for three years.

Regents also approved one construction project on the flagship campus. That is a $5.3 million dollar repair of equipment used to provide electricity and heat. The Combined Heat and Power System Maintenance center is located behind the Northside parking garage.

And 30 minutes of the two hour public meeting was spent on proposed changes to how the regents conduct meetings. In the end, the board voted 5-2 to table action on proposed changes to its bylaws. Voting to table were Buzbee, Mahomes, Bob Albritton of Ft. Worth, Morris Foster of Austin, and Tim Leach of Midland. Voting not to table were Phil Adams of Bryan and Elaine Mendoza of San Antonio. Chairman Charles Schwartz of Houston, who submitted the proposal, did not vote. And Cliff Thomas of Victoria was not present.

