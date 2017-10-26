Astros flex muscles and rally past Dodgers to square series

UNDATED (AP) _ The Houston Astros climbed out of a two-run hole on Wednesday, then blew a two-run lead in extra innings before knotting the World Series at a game apiece.

George Springer unloaded a two-run homer off Brandon McCarthy in the 11th inning to lift the Astros past the Dodgers, 7-6 in Los Angeles. Cameron Maybin started the rally with a leadoff single and stole second before scoring on Houston’s fourth home run since the ninth inning.

The Astros stormed back from a 3-1 deficit, tying the game on a solo shot by Marwin Gonzalez in the ninth before Josh Fields served up back-to-back homers by Jose Altuve and Carlos Correa in the top of the 10th. Yasiel Puig countered with a solo blast leading off the bottom of the 10th, but Houston was one out from a 5-4 win until Enrique Hernandez poked an RBI single to extend the game.

Joc Pederson and Corey Seager also went deep for the Dodgers, who were coming off a 3-1 victory in the opener.

Astros starter Justin Verlander had a no-hitter until Pederson’s solo shot in the fifth inning. Verlander also surrendered Seager’s two-run homer but no other hits in his six innings of work.

Winning pitcher Chris Devenski worked out of the 10th-inning jam but gave up Charlie Culberson’s blast in the 11th before closing out the win, striking out Puig to end it.

The teams set a World Series record by combining for eight home runs, six coming in the last three innings. Each team had four homers, but the Dodgers were outhit 14-5.

Astros manager A.J. Hinch has announced his starting pitchers for the next two games, saying Lance McCullers will pitch Friday and Charlie Morton will take the mound Saturday. The two were outstanding in Game 7 of the AL Championship, combining on a three-hit shutout in a 4-0 win over the Yankees.

Yu Darvish is slated to start Game 3 for the Dodgers, followed by Alex Wood.