Local Reaction To Texas House Leaders Not Running For Re-Election in 2018

Local Reaction To Texas House Leaders Not Running For Re-Election in 2018Featured Stories, News Thursday, October 26th, 2017 Wednesday’s announcements by Texas house speaker Joe Straus and house state affairs committee chairman Byron Cook that they are not seeking re-election next year caught local lawmakers by surprise.
State representative John Raney of Bryan added he understood Straus’s decision, considering how the speaker…in Raney’s words, “has been beat up on a lot”.
State representative Kyle Kacal of College Station said Wednesday would become a significant day in the history of Texas politics.
Raney and Kacal expect a lot of interest in the leadership positions.
Neither are interested in the speaker’s post. Raney says he does not have the financial resources to make a commitment to what he says is a fulltime job. Kacal says his priority is to serving the 12th district.
