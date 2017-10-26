Aggies Prevail at Mississippi State, 2-1, for 10th Consecutive Win

STARKVILLE, Mississippi – The No. 14 Texas A&M Aggies logged a 2-1 victory against the Mississippi State Bulldogs in the regular-season finale Thursday evening at MSU Soccer Stadium for their 10th consecutive win, including their ninth straight league win.

The Aggies’ SEC regular-season title hopes were dashed during halftime, when South Carolina’s 1-0 victory over Florida became a final. The Gamecocks finished the league ledger with 28 points (9-0-1). Texas A&M finished with 27 points (9-1-0), one point shy of their third SEC regular-season title.

The 10 consecutive victories equals the third longest streak in school history. The record is 13 consecutive wins encompassing the last 10 games of the 1994 season and the first three games of the 1995 campaign. Texas A&M won 11 consecutive games in 2001 and strung together 10-game win streaks in 1995, 2006 and 2007.

The current nine-match conference win streak is the longest for the Aggies in the SEC. Texas A&M won eight in a row in SEC play in 2013. The school record for a conference win streak is 14 games in the Big 12 action between Oct. 4, 1996 and Oct. 10, 1997.

Texas A&M (14-2-1) claimed the lead in the 66th minute on a penalty kick by Grace Piper . The Aggies’ were granted the scoring opportunity when a cross rolled up on Kristen Malebranch and got caught up in her arms for the hand ball in the penalty box. Goalkeeper Catalina Perez guessed the correct way on the penalty kick, but to no avail as Piper buried it for her fourth goal of the season.

For the match, the numbers were mixed with Texas A&M owning the advantage in shots (22-12) and shots-on-goal (8-4), but Mississippi State worked a 7-4 edge in corner kicks.

The Bulldogs pounced on the Aggies early with a goal in the fifth minute. Mallory Eubanks took a free kick two yards off the end line just outside of the left side of the penalty box. Courtney Robicheaux got on the other end of the service and put it home for her third goal of the season and the 1-0 lead.

Emily Bates gave Texas A&M an equalizer in the 21st minute. Addie McCain chipped a ball over the Mississippi State back line from 25 yards out. Bates slipped by the last defender and beat keeper Catalina Perez to the ball and knocked in a left-footer inside the six-yard box for her second goal of the year.

The Aggies owned a first-half advantage in shots (13-5) and shots-on-goal (4-2), but the Bulldogs’ had the edge in corner kicks (3-2) and they made the most of one of their free kicks in the opening stanza.

The Aggies return to action Tuesday when they play quarterfinal action at the SEC Tournament in Orange Beach, Alabama. The Maroon & White will be the No. 2 seed and will face either the No. 7 seed or No. 10 seed in a 12:05 p.m. at Orange Beach Sportsplex. The seeds will be washed out this evening with matches still in progress.

TEXAS A&M QUOTES

Head Coach G Guerrieri

On the match…

“That was another hard fought, come-from-behind victory by our Aggies. This is a tough place to play, especially with Mississippi State playing to extend their season.

On finishing second in the regular-season…

“We are disappointed to feel and that we ended the regular season one point behind the Gamecocks, but they’re having a heck of a season and I congratulate them on winning the regular season crown. We look forward to being home to rest this weekend before getting to Orange Beach for a run for another SEC Tournament Championship.”

Story courtesy of Texas A&M Athletics