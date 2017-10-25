Multiple Arrests Involving Drivers With Multiple Driving Convictions

A Bryan man is accused of drunk driving with three prior convictions. 43 year old Adrian Medina is out of jail on bond following his arrest on multiple charges last weekend. According to the arrest report from Bryan police, a witness reported a truck driven by Medina was chasing women in the area of Carter Creek and Burton. Medina was arrested for DWI with a three year old girl in the truck, driving without a license with prior convictions, a motion to revoke probation from his third DWI conviction, and a Montgomery County warrant for driving without a license. According to online Brazos County jail records, it is Medina’s 19th arrest since July 1994.

A DPS trooper reported seeing a Land Rover with a defective license plate and an obscured license plate. That led to the third arrest of a College Station man in 11 months. The trooper noted in his arrest report, finding a handgun that was stolen in College Station. 26 year old Johnny Roman of College Station was arrested for theft of a firearm, driving without a license with a prior conviction, and a warrant for another case of driving without a license from Travis County.

32 year old Anthony Roel Garza of Bryan was arrested after his car made too wide of a right turn. According to the arrest report, Garza has nine driving related suspensions in the last six months. He was arrested for driving without a license with prior convictions, possessing a personal use quantity of marijuana, and three warrants on unrelated charges.

Another Bryan man stopped for a driving infraction is also accused of drug possession. 34 year old Braulio Pascaul Herrera is accused of having a personal use quantity of methamphetamine in his car. According to the arrest report, Herrera was stopped for failing to signal before turning. The officer’s report noted Herrera’s record includes 12 suspensions dating back to 2005. According to online Brazos County jail records, it is Herrera’s 20th arrest since December 2001.

A Bryan man with three convictions for driving without a license and 23 driving related suspensions returned to jail Monday night for a brief time. 27 year old Donnie Nelson Jr. is free after posting bond on another change of driving without a license. According to the Bryan police arrest report, an officer made a traffic stop because Nelson’s right turn signal never went off. It’s the third time Nelson has been to jail in five months.