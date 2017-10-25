Four Abilene School Employees On Leave As Part of Drug Investigation

ABILENE, Texas (AP) _ Two West Texas teachers and two other campus workers have been put on administrative leave as police investigate alleged prescription drug abuse linked to a middle school.

Abilene police on Tuesday announced the investigation involving Madison Middle School. A school resource officer on Oct. 18 received reports about alleged drug-related incidents and contacted police.

Investigators say two teachers who were in a relationship acknowledged using illegal drugs and implicated a teacher’s aide.

Abilene police spokesman Rick Tomlin says in a separate case, two middle school students allegedly sold prescription pills provided by a cafeteria worker. Police didn’t immediately announce any arrests.

Abilene Independent School District Superintendent David Young later said four staffers, including two teachers, were put on administrative leave amid an internal investigation. Names of the employees weren’t released.