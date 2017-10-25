Home » Featured Stories, Interviews » Congressman Bill Flores on WTAW

Congressman Bill Flores on WTAW

Posted by Featured Stories, Interviews Wednesday, October 25th, 2017

Representative Bill Flores of Bryan (R-TX) discussed legislative action this week, lawmakers who are not running for re-election, uranium investigations, and more during his weekly Washington update on The Infomaniacs on Wednesday, October 25.

Click below to hear Bill Flores visiting with WTAW’s Scott DeLucia.

BillFlores102517

Short URL: http://wtaw.com/?p=119915

Posted by on Oct 25 2017. Filed under Featured Stories, Interviews.

© 2017 WTAW. All Rights Reserved. Log in

-