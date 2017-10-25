Congressman Bill Flores on WTAW

Congressman Bill Flores on WTAWFeatured Stories, Interviews Wednesday, October 25th, 2017
Representative Bill Flores of Bryan (R-TX) discussed legislative action this week, lawmakers who are not running for re-election, uranium investigations, and more during his weekly Washington update on The Infomaniacs on Wednesday, October 25.
Click below to hear Bill Flores visiting with WTAW’s Scott DeLucia.
