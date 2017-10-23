United Way of the Brazos Valley Update

United Way of the Brazos Valley UpdateFeatured Stories, Interviews Monday, October 23rd, 2017
WTAW’s Chelsea Reber visits with Ron Crozier of Twin City Mission, one of the agencies that receives funding from United Way of the Brazos Valley (UWBV). WTAW listeners also received an update on the state employee charitable campaign and the community campaign from UWBV president Alison Prince.
Posted by Chelsea Reber on Oct 23 2017. Filed under Featured Stories, Interviews.