United Way of the Brazos Valley Update

WTAW’s Chelsea Reber visits with Ron Crozier of Twin City Mission, one of the agencies that receives funding from United Way of the Brazos Valley (UWBV). WTAW listeners also received an update on the state employee charitable campaign and the community campaign from UWBV president Alison Prince.

