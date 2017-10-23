Police Looking for Armed Robber

Police Looking for Armed RobberFeatured Stories, News Monday, October 23rd, 2017
Just before midnight on Sunday, College Station police responded to the Valero Corner Store on Harvey Road for an armed robbery.
According to a CSPD news release, one black man entered the store with a handgun and demanded money.
The suspect took an undisclosed amount of money and fled into a nearby apartment complex. No one was injured.
Anyone with information is asked to contact CSPD at 979-764-3600.
Posted by Chelsea Reber on Oct 23 2017. Filed under Featured Stories, News.