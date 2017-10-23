Police Looking for Armed Robber

Just before midnight on Sunday, College Station police responded to the Valero Corner Store on Harvey Road for an armed robbery.

According to a CSPD news release, one black man entered the store with a handgun and demanded money.

The suspect took an undisclosed amount of money and fled into a nearby apartment complex. No one was injured.

Anyone with information is asked to contact CSPD at 979-764-3600.