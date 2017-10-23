Aggie Women’s Golf Moves up Leaderboard with -9 at Maryb S. Kauth Invitational

SAN ANTONIO- Texas A&M moved from seventh into third place after a nine-under performance, their sixth best round in program history, in the second round of the Maryb S. Kauth Invitational. Senior Maddie Szeryk shot a 4-under 68 to jump into third place, and is one shot off the lead after 36 holes.

Arkansas leads the tournament with an 18-shot advantage over second-place TCU. Connie Jaffrey of Kansas State tops the field sitting at seven-under, one stroke up on the Szeryk and Cara Gorlei of Arkanas on the par 72 / 6,450 yard course at Briggs Ranch Golf Club.

The Aggies shot a 279 as a team, their best round of the season to this point and the sixth-best round in school history. Three of Texas A&M’s seven best team rounds have come at Briggs Ranch.

Szeryk shot par-or-better for the eighth time in her last nine rounds. The senior caught fire during the back nine, shooting five-under including a stretch of five birdies in seven holes. Szeryk chases her third career tournament victory on Tuesday and her 18th top-5 finish.

Sophomore Courtney Dow shot a 4-under 68 to vault her from 58th into a tie for 28th. After starting the tournament 7-over for the first nine holes on Sunday, she has come back to shoot 4-under par in her next 27 holes.

Texas A&M freshmen Amber Park equaled the best round of her young career with a 3-under showing to move from 29th to alone in 16th. Fellow newcomer Morgan Lay carded a two-over 74, good for a share of 38th. Junior Chloe Velasco shot 10-over and sits in a tie for 66th place.

Competing individually, Texas A&M freshman Elizabeth Caldarelli shot a 4-over 76, and is tied for 48th place in the 74-player field.

The Aggies conclude play in San Antonio on Tuesday with a shotgun start beginning at 8:45 a.m. They are paired alongside golfers from Arkansas and TCU. Live scoring for the final round is available on Birdiefire.com.

Story courtesy of Texas A&M Athletics