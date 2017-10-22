Lady Gaga, Five Former Presidents Headline Star-studded “Deep From The Heart” Concert

Lady Gaga, Five Former Presidents Headline Star-studded “Deep From The Heart” ConcertFeatured Stories, News Sunday, October 22nd, 2017
Former Presidents Jimmy Carter, George H.W. Bush, Bill Clinton, George W. Bush and Barack Obama took the stage Saturday night as part of the “Deep From the Heart: One America Appeal Concert” at Reed Arena.
The event, coordinated by the five former presidents as a fundraiser for hurricane relief, featured several renown musical artists, including Robert Earl Keen, Lyle Lovett, Sam Moore, the group Alabama and “special guest” Lady Gaga.
The event was emceed by country music artist Lee Greenwood.
Texas A&M University President Michael K. Young102117-Michael-K.-Young.mp3
George H.W. Bush Presidential Library Foundation CEO David Jones102117-David-Jones.mp3
Video Message from President Donald Trump102117-Donald-Trump.mp3
President Jimmy Carter102117-Jimmy-Carter.mp3
President Bill Clinton102117-Bill-Clinton.mp3
President Barack Obama102117-Barack-Obama.mp3
President George W. Bush102117-George-W.-Bush.mp3
Points of Light Chairman Neil Bush and CEO Natalye Paquin102117-Neil-Bush-Natalye-Paquin.mp3
Lady Gaga102117-Lady-GaGa.mp3
