Home » Featured Stories, News » Lady Gaga, Five Former Presidents Headline Star-studded “Deep From The Heart” Concert

Lady Gaga, Five Former Presidents Headline Star-studded “Deep From The Heart” Concert

Posted by Featured Stories, News Sunday, October 22nd, 2017

(L-R; President Jimmy Carter, President George H.W. Bush, President George W. Bush, President Bill Clinton, President Barack Obama)

Former Presidents Jimmy Carter, George H.W. Bush, Bill Clinton, George W. Bush and Barack Obama took the stage Saturday night as part of the “Deep From the Heart: One America Appeal Concert” at Reed Arena.

The event, coordinated by the five former presidents as a fundraiser for hurricane relief, featured several renown musical artists, including Robert Earl Keen, Lyle Lovett, Sam Moore, the group Alabama and “special guest” Lady Gaga.

The event was emceed by country music artist Lee Greenwood.

Texas A&M University President Michael K. Young

102117-Michael-K.-Young.mp3

 

George H.W. Bush Presidential Library Foundation CEO David Jones

102117-David-Jones.mp3

 

Video Message from President Donald Trump

102117-Donald-Trump.mp3

 

President Jimmy Carter

102117-Jimmy-Carter.mp3

 

President Bill Clinton

102117-Bill-Clinton.mp3

 

President Barack Obama

102117-Barack-Obama.mp3

 

President George W. Bush

102117-George-W.-Bush.mp3

 

Points of Light Chairman Neil Bush and CEO Natalye Paquin

102117-Neil-Bush-Natalye-Paquin.mp3

 

Lady Gaga

102117-Lady-GaGa.mp3

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Short URL: http://wtaw.com/?p=119825

Posted by on Oct 22 2017. Filed under Featured Stories, News.

© 2017 WTAW. All Rights Reserved. Log in

-