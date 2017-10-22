Lady Gaga, Five Former Presidents Headline Star-studded “Deep From The Heart” Concert

Former Presidents Jimmy Carter, George H.W. Bush, Bill Clinton, George W. Bush and Barack Obama took the stage Saturday night as part of the “Deep From the Heart: One America Appeal Concert” at Reed Arena.

The event, coordinated by the five former presidents as a fundraiser for hurricane relief, featured several renown musical artists, including Robert Earl Keen, Lyle Lovett, Sam Moore, the group Alabama and “special guest” Lady Gaga.

The event was emceed by country music artist Lee Greenwood.

