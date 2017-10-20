Texas A&M Police Officer Saves Newborn’s Life

Texas A&M Police Officer Saves Newborn’s LifeFeatured Stories, News Friday, October 20th, 2017
A newborn baby is alive thanks to quick action by a Texas A&M University police officer.
Norma Schoellman was on her lunch break this week when she heard a woman screaming near the front of the restaurant.
Officer Schoellman discovered a mother holding her newborn who was not breathing.
Officer Schoellman radioed for assistance and began life saving efforts. Moments later, the baby opened his eyes and started breathing.
Posted by Chelsea Reber on Oct 20 2017. Filed under Featured Stories, News.