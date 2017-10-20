Texas A&M Police Officer Saves Newborn’s Life

A newborn baby is alive thanks to quick action by a Texas A&M University police officer.

Norma Schoellman was on her lunch break this week when she heard a woman screaming near the front of the restaurant.

Officer Schoellman discovered a mother holding her newborn who was not breathing.

Officer Schoellman radioed for assistance and began life saving efforts. Moments later, the baby opened his eyes and started breathing.