Home » Featured Stories, News » Texas A&M Police Officer Saves Newborn’s Life

Texas A&M Police Officer Saves Newborn’s Life

Posted by Featured Stories, News Friday, October 20th, 2017

A newborn baby is alive thanks to quick action by a Texas A&M University police officer.

Norma Schoellman was on her lunch break this week when she heard a woman screaming near the front of the restaurant.

Officer Schoellman discovered a mother holding her newborn who was not breathing.

Officer Schoellman radioed for assistance and began life saving efforts. Moments later, the baby opened his eyes and started breathing.

Short URL: http://wtaw.com/?p=119816

Posted by on Oct 20 2017. Filed under Featured Stories, News.

© 2017 WTAW. All Rights Reserved. Log in

-